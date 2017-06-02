 See Up-To-The-Minute Case Developments: Wa. & Minn. v. Trump (CA9)

The Ninth Circuit has a dedicated web page for this case.  Here are the latest filings:

02/06/2017 Exhibits to response
02/06/2017 Exhibit A to response
02/06/2017 Response to emergency motion for stay
02/06/2017 HIAS amicus brief
02/06/2017 Americans United for Separation of Church and State amicus motion and brief
02/06/2017 ACLU amicus motion and brief
02/05/2017 Law Professors amicus motion and brief
02/05/2017 State of Hawaii emergency motion to intervene
02/05/2017 Korematsu Center amicus motion and brief
02/05/2017 Technology Companies amicus motion and brief

