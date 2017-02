Live Stream CA9 Oral Argument, Wa. & Minn. v. Trump, Tues., Feb. 7, 2017, 3:00 P.M. PST (Audio Only)

CA9, Feb. 6, 2017 - "The live audio stream can be accessed on the court’s public web site at the bottom of the page under the subheading “Live Streaming Oral Arguments,” or from the “Cases of Interest Page” nearer the top through the following link:

http://www.ca9.uscourts.gov/media/view_video.php?pk_vid=0000010884

Because the hearing will be conducted telephonically, the stream is audio only and there will be no courtroom proceedings or associated video feed."