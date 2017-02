DHS Immigration Memos Ratchet Up Border, Interior Enforcement (Feb. 17, 2017)

Two leaked memos, both dated Feb. 17, 2017 and signed by DHS Secretary John Kelly, authorize CBP, ICE and USCIS to significantly increase interior and border enforcement efforts:

Enforcement of the Immigration Laws to Serve the National Interest

Implementing the President's Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements Policies