Official Federal Register Version: Travel Ban 2.0

Federal Register / Vol. 82, No. 45 / Thursday, March 9, 2017 / Presidential Documents

"Executive Order 13780 of March 6, 2017

Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), 8 U.S.C. 1101 et seq., and section 301 of title 3, United States Code, and to protect the Nation from terrorist activities by foreign nationals admitted to the United States, it is hereby ordered as follows: ... "