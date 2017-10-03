 DOJ to Surge Immigration Judges to Detention Courts in Double Shifts

Julia Edwards Ainsley, Reuters, Mar. 9, 2017 - "The Department of Justice is deploying 50 judges to immigration detention facilities across the United States, according to two sources and a letter seen by Reuters and sent to judges on Thursday. The department is also considering asking judges to sit from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., split between two rotating shifts, to adjudicate more cases, the sources said. A notice about shift times was not included in the letter. The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment."

