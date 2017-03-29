Now More Than Ever, You Need Deep Knowledge...You Need The Treatise!

Immigration Law and Procedure is a 21-Volume "Bible'' of immigration law that has been cited in over 450 federal court decisions in cases from across the U.S. circuit courts of appeals, federal district courts, and the U.S. Supreme Court. Authors Stephen Yale-Loehr, Ronald Y. Wada and Stanley Mailman are nationally respected immigration specialists whose professional expertise has made Immigration Law & Procedure the flagship Immigration treatise. Their analysis and opinions on undecided points of law have carried considerable weight with the courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

Inside you'll find comprehensive, detailed treatise coverage of all aspects of immigration law, including:



• Development of the Immigration Laws;

• Institutions of Immigration Law (agencies and their operation; attorneys; rights privileges and liabilities of aliens; sanctions, discrimination, and employment authorization);

• Process of Controlling Entry Into the United States (admission process; restrictions);

• Nonimmigrants (classification, terms of admission, and procedures; separate chapters on the various classifications);

• Immigrants (classifications exempt from numerical restrictions; classifications subject to numerical restrictions; procedures for obtaining permanent residence; final steps to resident status);

• Admission, Parole, and Removal (procedure at border; grounds of exclusion/inadmissibility; waivers; removal of noncitizens; exclusion proceedings);

• Deportability/Deportation (grounds; procedure; relief from deportation);

• Nationality and Citizenship (acquisition of citizenship or nationality by or at birth; naturalization requirements, procedure, and special classes; acquisition of citizenship after birth other than by naturalization; evidence of citizenship; loss of U.S. citizenship or nationality; civil liabilities and criminal offenses);

• Judicial Review;

• Miscellaneous Matters (including taxation; international medical graduates; detention of noncitizens; damage actions against government officials; civil liabilities and criminal offenses; class actions; Canadian immigration law--permanent admission; temporary workers in Canada).

Plus essential, easily accessible primary source materials, including:

• United Nations Documents/Treaties

• Presidential Documents (Executive Orders, Proclamations, Determinations, etc.)

• CBP Inspector's Field Manual

• DOL Technical Assistance Guide

• Legacy INS Operations Instructions

• BALCA Deskbook -- including Supplement

• Interpretations of Legacy INS

• Legacy INS Examinations Handbook

• Federal Register Materials

• Legacy INS Arrest, Search and Seizure Manual

• Foreign Affairs Manual (Citizenship and Nationality; Visas; Documents)

Subscription includes the following:

• Bender's Immigration Regulations Service - This two-volume loose leaf service contains regulations from 8 CFR (Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice), and relevant regulations of the Departments of State, Labor, Justice, and Health and Human Services. This publication is updated on a regular basis as changes in the regulations occur.

• Bender's Immigration and Nationality Act Service - This publication contains the complete text of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), as well as the text of many ancillary provisions of statutory immigration law that have not been enacted as part of the INA. Extensive footnotes provide helpful details concerning the sources of legislative amendments.

• Bender's Immigration Bulletin - Published bi-weekly, Bender's Immigration Bulletin contains articles by recognized experts and experienced practitioners in Immigration law, as well as highlights of court and administrative decisions, and reprints of valuable agency documents.