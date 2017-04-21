Will Trump Break Promise to Haitians, Cancel TPS?

Alan Gomez, USA Today, Apr. 20, 2017 - " President Trump's immigration agency is recommending that the U.S. end temporary protections by next January for 50,000 Haitians allowed to remain in the United States following a series of natural disasters that have crippled the poverty-stricken Caribbean nation. James McCament, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, concluded in a letter last week that conditions in Haiti have improved enough to end "temporary protected status" for Haitians, according to a copy of the letter obtained by USA TODAY."

Felicia J. Persaud, News Americas, Apr. 21, 2017 - "Haitian-American leaders have been mounting a campaign to lobby Trump for another TPS extension. Recently, FANM Ayisyen – Haitian Women of Miami – and other groups held a press conference in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. “This is a real crisis for our community,” FANM director Marleine Bastien was quoted as saying. “People are scared to death.” Some are clinging to what Trump told them during his campaign last September as he courted Haitian immigrant voters at the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami. “I really want to be your greatest champion,” he said then. “I will be your champion, whether you vote for me or not.” Former Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe, who supported Trump over Hillary Clinton is among those clinging to those words. “Donald Trump came to Little Haiti, and he said that he would be the best president for Haitians,” said Lamothe of the Dr. Louis G. Lamothe Foundation to aid rural Haiti, recently. “Haitians take him at his word.” "