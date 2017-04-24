Live MPI Event Today - The First 100 Days: Immigration Policy in the Trump Administration (1:00 to 2:30 P.M. ET)

The First 100 Days: Immigration Policy in the Trump Administration
Monday, April 24, 20171:00 to 2:30 P.M. ET
Migration Policy Institute1400 16th Street NWSuite 300 (Third Floor)Washington, DC 20036
Julie Myers Wood, Former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (2006-2008), and CEO, Guidepost Solutions LLC
C. Stewart Verdery Jr., Former Assistant Secretary for Policy and Planning, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (2003-2005), and Founder and Partner, Monument Policy Group
Muzaffar Chishti, Director, MPI's office at NYU School of Law
Doris Meissner, Senior Fellow and Director, U.S. Immigration Policy Program, MPI
April 29 will mark Donald Trump's 100th day in office. As a candidate, Mr. Trump laid out an ambitious plan on immigration for his first 100 days and provided greater detail in his immigration blueprint than on many other priorities for his administration. His promises included building a border wall paid for by Mexico, curtailing federal funding for sanctuary cities, deporting more criminal aliens, ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, "extreme vetting" for refugee admissions, and suspending immigration from terror-prone regions. This Migration Policy Institute discussion will examine the administration's track record on immigration in its first months, the policies articulated in its executive orders, legal challenges, reactions by publics and policymakers, and what the long-term effects of these policies might mean.