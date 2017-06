06-07-2017 | 05:49 PM

Author: Law360

Staffing Co. On Hook For $276K In I-9 Case, OCAHO Says

A judge with the Office of the Chief Administrative Hearing Officer ordered a Minnesota-based staffing company to pay over $276,000 on Wednesday, finding the company had neglected to adequately complete I-9 forms for more than 100 workers, among other ...read more