07-17-2017 | 04:14 PM

Author: Law360

Extra 15K H-2B Visas To Be Allowed, Gov't Says

The federal government will allow an additional 15,000 H-2B visas for temporary guestworkers this fiscal year, according to a preview notice filed Monday, although petitioners will have to attest that their companies would be likely to incur “irreparable ...read more