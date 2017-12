12-15-2017 | 10:31 AM

Author: Law360

MVP: Skadden's P. Anthony Sammi

Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP's P. Anthony Sammi took on Facebook Inc. and its subsidiary Oculus VR LLC to win a $500 million jury verdict for his clients, video game makers ZeniMax Media and id Software, earning him a spot among Law360's ...read more