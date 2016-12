Deported with No Possessions: The Mishandling of Migrants’ Personal Belongings by CBP and ICE

Walter Ewing, Ph.D. and Guillermo Cantor, Ph.D., December 21, 2016 - "U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have a serious and longstanding problem with handling the personal belongings of detained migrants in their custody. Too often, some or all of a detainee’s belongings are lost, destroyed, or stolen by the immigration-enforcement agents entrusted with their care. ... "