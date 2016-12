Expert: Legislation, Litigation and Public Opinion the Tools to Fight Trump on Immigration

Tal Kopan, CNN, Dec. 27, 2016 - "Stephen Yale-Loehr, an immigration attorney and Cornell Law professor ... said some actions, like college campuses all making declarations of sanctuary for their students, even if they aren't strong legally, are designed to win the court of public opinion. "There's legislation, litigation and public opinion as there is on any issue, and I think all three avenues will be deployed," Yale-Loehr said."