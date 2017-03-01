DHS Repeals NSEERS Regulation

Danielle M. Rizzo, Jan. 3, 2017 - "On December 23, 2016, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) issued a Final Rule repealing the federal regulations which permitted the agency to conduct “special registration” of certain foreign nationals seeking admission to the United States based on their nationality. Those regulations were implemented in 2002 following the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, and were designed to collect information on individuals who may have links to terrorism. In one of its final acts, the Obama administration repealed the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System (“NSEERS”) regulation, closing out the Obama presidency with an immigration-friendly action."