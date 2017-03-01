Fearing Trump, a Campus Calls for Sanctuary

Marina Jimenez, Jan. 2, 2017- "In time of fear and uncertainty, college campuses and cities across the U.S. are vowing to fight back if president-elect Donald Trump tries to deport students and law-abiding community members who lack legal status. At Cornell University, in Ithaca, N.Y., more than 2,000 students and professors signed a petition asking the university to join other institutions and declare itself a sanctuary, or safe haven, for undocumented students. ... Sanctuary declarations are not legally binding, say experts. "You can call yourself a sanctuary university, but it doesn't have a legal meaning," says Stephen Yale-Loehr, a Cornell law professor who specializes in immigration. University officials cannot legally block federal immigration ag ents from entering public spaces on campus if they have a warrant — although they can choose not to volunteer information that might lead to an arrest. Cornell doesn't track the immigration status of students when they register or apply for financial aid, according an official. Yale-Loehr estimates there are about 50 to 100 Cornell students who are undocumented or are covered under DACA. Yale-Loehr does not believe federal agents will knock on students' doors any time soon, even under Trump. He predicts they will prioritize undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes. U.S. immigration courts are also backlogged, and Trump would have to significantly increase spending if he wants to deport any large fraction of the estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status. Still, the issue is a demoralizing one for the DREAMERS, and their supporters. If Trump instructed federal agents to move in on campuses to deport undocumented students en masse, they could — although it would be unprecedented in modern American history."