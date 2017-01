American Council on Education Supports BRIDGE Act

ACE, Jan. 12, 2017 - "Dear Senator Graham and Senator Durbin: On behalf of the American Council on Education and the undersigned higher education associations representing the nation’s two- and four-year public and private colleges and universities, I write in support of the “Bar Removal of Individuals who Dream and Grow our Economy” (BRIDGE) Act. We applaud your leadership in introducing the BRIDGE Act and support its passage as soon as possible this year."