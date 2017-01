Expert: Big Immigration Changes Require Lengthy Rulemaking Processes, Could Trigger Litigation

Reuters, Jan. 12, 2017 - "While Trump could initiate some changes to the visa program with executive action, significant shifts would likely need to go through a lengthy formal rulemaking process, said Stephen Yale-Loehr, an immigration expert at Cornell Law School. Major changes would likely be subject to court challenges, he said. Other reforms, like changing the visa cap or offering more green cards to high-tech workers, could require Congressional action, Yale-Loehr said."