Will POTUS Pardon Immigrants?

Prof. Peter L. Markowitz writes: "I wanted to draw your attention to a piece posted today [Jan. 16, 2017] on the Huffington Post by Prof. Stephen Legomsky urging President Obama to use his last few days in office to issue a categorical pardon protecting 100,000-200,000 lawful permanent residents from deportation based on the most minor criminal convictions. Steve's piece is available here: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/stephen-legomsky/pardoning-lawful-immigran_b_14203040.html
Steve's posting follows on the heals of several bog boosts this week for the campaign pressing Obama to issue a categorical immigration pardon for LPR's with minor convictions. In addition to Steve's piece, this week:
Can you help? Here’s how:
We believe that this effort is important, even if the President does not grant our request, to make clear that we will not stand for the demonization of immigrants who have had contact with the criminal justice system.
