Sanctuary Activists Risk Criminal Conviction - Kowalski

Dianne Solís, Dallas Morning News, Jan. 17, 2017 - "Today's sanctuary movement is essentially a resurgence of a modern-day underground railroad that fanned out from southern Arizona decades ago. It became prominent in the 1980s as Central Americans fled wars in their homelands. During that period, several people were prosecuted in Arizona under a federal immigration law against harboring or shielding from detection those in the U.S. unlawfully. “The bottom line is that they were all convicted,” said Dan Kowalski, a Denver-based immigration lawyer who edits a publication [Bender's Immigration Bulletin, published by LexisNexis] dedicated to migration issues. “They received probation but they were convicted. If the government wants to prosecute an individual or group for harboring or transporting they can and they will." "