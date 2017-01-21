US Border Guards Refuse Entry to Potential Marchers from Canada

Amanda Erickson, Washington Post, Jan. 21, 2017 - "British national Joe Kroese and a Canadian were turned away from the same border crossing on Thursday as they traveled with two American friends. Kroese, 23, was asked by an American border agent why he was traveling to the United States. He told guards that his friends planned to attend the Women’s March, though they hadn’t worked out all their plans yet. At that point, Kroese and the Canadian were fingerprinted, photographed and denied entry. Agents allegedly told them it was because they wanted to attend a “potentially violent rally,” according to Kroese."

[Hoping some intrepid journo will file a FOIA request to try to find out if these refusals were directed from DC.]