Expert: Immigration Courts Are Different

CNN, Feb. 21, 2017 - "[D]espite DHS' assurances that their increased enforcement does not affect DACA recipients, the community remains concerned that everyone is a target. ... Stephen Yale-Loehr, a professor of immigration law practice at Cornell Law School, further explained because that immigration courts are considered civil, not criminal, proceedings, regular due process protections do not apply in the same way. Undocumented immigrants who wind up in removal proceedings "are not entitled to a court-appointed attorney, the standard rules of evidence do not apply, (and) hearsay can come in," Yale-Loehr said."