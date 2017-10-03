The 2,000 Mile Wall in Search of a Purpose: Analysis by CMS

Robert Warren, Donald Kerwin, Center for Migration Studies, March 2017 - " ... This report speaks to another reason to question the necessity and value of a 2,000-mile wall: It does not reflect the reality of how the large majority of persons now become undocumented. It finds that two-thirds of those who arrived in 2014 did not illegally cross a border, but were admitted (after screening) on non-immigrant (temporary) visas, and then overstayed their period of admission or otherwise violated the terms of their visas. Moreover, this trend in increasing percentages of visa overstays will likely continue into the foreseeable future. ... "