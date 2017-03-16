Trump Immigration Raids Enable Domestic Abusers in Denver

Mark Joseph Stern, Slate, Mar. 8, 2017 - "Since Donald Trump assumed the presidency, undocumented immigrants across the United States have been thrown into a state of distress and uncertainty. Five days after taking office, Trump signed an executive order that dramatically expanded immigration enforcement and deportations. The Department of Homeland Security’s implementation of the order allows Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to target a broad swath of nonviolent immigrants who had previously been considered “low priority” for removal. One immigrant was arrested by ICE agents while taking her children to school. Another was detained while obtaining a protective order against her abuser at a courthouse. Those who have lived in the U.S. for years and routinely check in with authorities have found themselves suddenly deported back to a home country that they hardly remember.

Last week, Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson revealed one of the effects of this crackdown. Since Trump issued his order, Bronson said in an interview with Colorado’s KUSA TV, four undocumented domestic violence victims have decided not to pursue claims against their abusers, forcing her office to drop the cases. On Tuesday, I spoke with Bronson about the victims’ fears and how she plans to respond to growing unease in Denver’s immigrant community."