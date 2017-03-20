Expert: "A leopard cannot change his spots by taking a bath" (Trump Travel Ban Litigation)

Laura Jarrett, CNN, Mar. 17, 2017 - "When then-presidential candidate Donald Trump called for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims" entering the US back in 2015, he probably didn't imagine those words would come back to haunt him federal court in 2017. Two different federal judges have now blocked implementation of Trump's new travel ban with lengthy written opinions in which his own past rhetoric and recent statements from his advisers have taken center stage. ... "A leopard cannot change his spots by taking a bath," Cornell Law Professor Stephen Yale-Loehr said. "President Trump's lawyers cleaned up the first executive order by taking out certain inflammatory language in the revised version, but courts have consistently ruled that they can look beyond an order's facial neutrality to determine its true intent." "