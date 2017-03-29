Mississippi Governor Signs Anti-Sanctuary Bill

Kendra Ablaza, Mar. 27, 2017 - "Mississippi cities, counties, community colleges and universities are officially banned from adopting policies meant to protect undocumented immigrants from the federal government. Gov. Phil Bryant on Monday signed Senate Bill 2710, which takes effect immediately by voiding policies that municipalities, counties and agencies may adopt to limit or prohibit any person from communicating or cooperating with federal agencies to verify or report the immigration status of any person. The law also voids any policies that grant a person lawful presence or status within the state, whether that is in a county or city, or a university, college, community college or junior college."