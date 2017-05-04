New York to Spend $10M on Immigration Legal Services

New York Daily News, Apr. 5, 2017 - "Looking to fight back against President Trump’s immigration policies, the state is set to dedicate $10 million in its emerging new budget for immigrant legal services, the Daily News has learned. The commitment, to be announced by Gov. Cuomo and the eight-member Senate Independent Democratic Conference, is said to be the largest of its kind in state history. "The story of New York is the story of immigrants and this funding builds upon this administration's long-standing work to protect those seeking a better life as New Yorkers,” Cuomo said. “Through this first in the nation public-private partnership, we will fight to ensure all immigrants have access to their rights under the law and that New York continues to be a beacon of hope and opportunity for all." IDC Leader Jeffrey Klein (D-Bronx) said that “these vital funds knock down the financial wall immigrants face during deportation hearings by providing free legal assistance.” The funding is designed to build on the Liberty Defense Project, a public/private partnership Cuomo recently announced that will offer pro-bono legal services and other resources to immigrants regardless of their status."