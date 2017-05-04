Wayne County, Detroit Say "No" to ICE Access Request

MLive, Apr. 5, 2017 - "Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers routinely enter local jails and state prisons to see how many inmates are in the country illegally, and how they're being processed, a Detroit ICE spokesman says. But Wayne County officials recently said "no" to an ICE request for all inmate records and to spend three days to a week in the county jail conduct a sampling study, jail officials said during a Detroit Police Commission meeting on immigration in southwest Detroit last week. ICE wanted to set up a desk in the jails and screen all inmates being processed, Chief of Jails and Courts Robert Dunlap said. ... Wayne County denied the ICE request "based on the fact that we do not profile individuals simply based on their race, gender, nationality or ethnicity," Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon spokeswoman Kelly Miner told MLive."