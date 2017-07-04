Expert: Gorsuch Could Tip SC Balance Reviewing Trump Travel Ban

AFP, Apr. 7, 2017- "The US Senate confirmed Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court Friday, culminating a 13-month fight over the vacancy and rewarding President Donald Trump by bringing a conservative tilt back to the bench. The federal judge from Colorado crossed the finish line in a 54-45 vote, one day after Trump's Republicans changed Senate rules to circumvent a Democratic blockade of his nomination. ... Gorsuch's confirmation is destined to shape the bench just as Trump is seeking approval of a key plank of his political platform: his executive order that halts entry to the United States from citizens of several Muslim-majority nations. The so-called travel ban has been halted in lower federal courts, but experts expect it will make its way to the Supreme Court. Stephen Yale-Loehr, who teaches immigration law at Cornell Law School, believes Trump has reason for optimism if his travel ban makes it to the high court for review, possibly later this year. "The court generally defers to the executive branch on immigration matters because immigration touches on national sovereignty and foreign relations issues" Yale-Loehr told AFP. "That may be particularly true" with Gorsuch on the bench, he added."