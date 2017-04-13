An Open Letter from 1,470 Economists on Immigration

NAE, April 12, 2017 - "As Congress and the Administration debate our immigration laws, 1,470 economists signed a letter to President Trump and Congressional Leadership affirming that immigration is good for the American economy. Organized by New American Economy and Douglas Holtz-Eakin of the American Action Forum, signatories include six Nobel Laureates and members of the Reagan, GHW Bush, Clinton, GW Bush, and Obama Administrations, as well as leading economists from across the country. ... "The undersigned economists represent a broad swath of political and economic views,” the letter reads. “Among us are Republicans and Democrats alike. Some of us favor free markets while others have championed for a larger role for government in the economy. But on some issues there is near universal agreement. One such issue concerns the broad economic benefit that immigrants to this country bring.”

The letter goes on to state that:

- Immigration brings entrepreneurs who start new businesses that hire American workers.

- Immigration brings young workers who help offset the large-scale retirement of baby boomers.

- Immigration brings diverse skill sets that keep our workforce flexible, help companies grow, and increase the productivity of American workers.

- Immigrants are far more likely to work in innovative, job-creating fields such as science, technology, engineering, and math that create life-improving products.

Douglas Holtz-Eakin, President of the American Action Forum emphasizes: “this letter is a reminder that support for sound economic policy bridges partisan divides, and that well-crafted immigration policy can support the goals of more rapid productivity growth, economic growth, and middle-class prosperity.”

“Immigration is a shot in the arm for the U.S. economy,” said John Feinblatt, Chairman of New American Economy. “The data shows it, and nearly 1,500 economists know it – immigration means more talent, more jobs, and broad economic benefits for American workers and companies alike.”

Read the letter and see a list of the signatories here."



