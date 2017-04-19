U.S. Senate Report: Wall Costs Could Soar Toward $70 Billion

U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs, Apr. 17, 2017 - "The Democratic staff of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee today issued a report detailing that costs for the Administration’s proposed concrete wall along the southern border could soar to nearly $70 billion—not including the significant costs and legal resources required for land acquisition. The report is based in part on documents and briefings provided by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials.
The report’s key findings include:
“There is no reliable estimate of the cost of construction of the full border wall, but extrapolated estimates place the construction cost of the wall and associated technology and infrastructure at nearly $70 billion,” states the report. “That amounts to a total cost to every American man, woman, and child of over $200...The Department (of Homeland Security) cannot provide a cost estimate of the anticipated land acquisition to the Committee.”
The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Democratic staff report, led by the staff of U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, is available online HERE.
Documents provided to the committee by CBP detailing initial potential costs are available online HERE."