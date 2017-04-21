In Texas, Prison Lobbyists Write Bill to Ease Requirements for Refugee Lockups for Kids

Meredith Hoffman, Associated Press, Apr. 21, 2017 - "[L]egislators are considering easing requirements for child care facilities, but opponents say the bill would license the centers without improving conditions. Attorneys have warned that it could invite a costly lawsuit. A state representative who introduced the measure acknowledged that the proposed legislation came directly from GEO Group, the nation's second-largest private prison company, which operates Karnes. "I've known the lady who's their lobbyist for a long time ...That's where the legislation came from," said state Rep. John Raney, a Republican from the rural town of Bryan. "We don't make things up. People bring things to us and ask us to help." "