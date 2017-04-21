 In Texas, Prison Lobbyists Write Bill to Ease Requirements for Refugee Lockups for Kids

In Texas, Prison Lobbyists Write Bill to Ease Requirements for Refugee Lockups for Kids

Meredith Hoffman, Associated Press, Apr. 21, 2017 - "[L]egislators are considering easing requirements for child care facilities, but opponents say the bill would license the centers without improving conditions. Attorneys have warned that it could invite a costly lawsuit. A state representative who introduced the measure acknowledged that the proposed legislation came directly from GEO Group, the nation's second-largest private prison company, which operates Karnes. "I've known the lady who's their lobbyist for a long time ...That's where the legislation came from," said state Rep. John Raney, a Republican from the rural town of Bryan. "We don't make things up. People bring things to us and ask us to help." "

