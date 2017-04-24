Vermont Businesses Hurt by H-2B Visa Cap

Burlington Free Press, Apr. 17, 2017 - "Vermont businesses are facing a critical shortage of seasonal workers that threatens to cripple the state's important hospitality and recreational industry, including ski resorts and luxury hotels. The crisis can be traced to a Congressional cap of 66,000 on the number of H-2B visas made available annually to international workers who fill positions as ski lift operators, chefs, waiters and waitresses and more. Bob Beach, co-owner of Basin Harbor in Vergennes, said the cap for 33,000 visas in the first half of the year was met by Jan. 10, leaving him scrambling to find a way to hire the 300 workers he needs during the resort's season from May to October."