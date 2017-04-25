Expert: H-1B Visas Create American Jobs

The Morning Call, Apr. 24, 2017 - "The U.S. caps the number of [H-1B] visas it awards to employers at 65,000, with another 20,000 reserved for foreign professionals who graduate from U.S. colleges with a master's degree or doctorate. The three-year visas can be extended for up to six years. As the economy has improved, demand for foreign workers has exceeded the congressional cap. Total applications peaked at 236,000 in 2016, and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Monday it still received 199,000 applications this year despite the climate of uncertainty. The program has always been controversial, said Stephen Yale-Loehr, a professor of immigration law at the Cornell Law School. Employers claim foreign workers are needed to fill labor market gaps, while labor advocates say the visa program undercuts qualified native workers. Studies have indicated that attracting highly skilled foreign workers stimulates American job creation, Yale-Loehr said. According to the National Foundation for American Policy, technology companies increase employment by five workers for every H-1B position requested."