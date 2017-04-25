Under Trump: Civil Lawsuits Up To Redress Immigration Action and Inaction

TRAC, Apr. 24, 2017 - "The latest available data from the federal courts show that, as of the end of March 2017, there have been 763 new civil immigration lawsuits filed in disputes involving immigration matters since January 20, 2017 when President Trump assumed office. Almost all of these lawsuits have been brought by immigrants seeking redress from federal government action or inaction. These suits typically involve petitions for release from detention, or seek action on a visa or naturalization application.

The growth in these suits began during Obama's presidency. Starting around March 2015, the number of these lawsuits filed each month began to rise. The latest figures through March 2017 indicate this increase has continued after President Trump assumed office. ... "