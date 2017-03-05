DHS Announces New CIS Ombudsman Julie Kirchner

DHS, May 2, 2017- "Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly today announced the appointment of Julie Kirchner as Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) Ombudsman. Kirchner was most recently an advisor to the Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, Kevin McAleenan. Before serving as executive director of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, Kirchner worked as counsel at the Minnesota House of Representatives and as a private litigator and criminal prosecutor. She earned her B.A. at Yale University and received her J.D. with high distinction at the University of Iowa College of Law.

The Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman is dedicated to improving the quality of citizenship and immigration services delivered to the public by providing individual case assistance, as well as making recommendations to improve the administration of immigration benefits by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Created by section 452 of the Homeland Security Act of 2002, the Ombudsman is an impartial and confidential resource that is independent of USCIS."