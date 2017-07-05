Feds Release Immigrant Arrested at USCIS While Applying for Green Card

Milton J. Valencia, Boston Globe, May 5, 2017 - "In a sudden reversal, federal authorities agreed Friday to free a national of the Dominican Republic who was arrested by immigration authorities in March at a government office in Lawrence while filing paperwork to become a legal US resident. The decision was made as US District Judge Mark L. Wolf suggested he was willing to overrule immigration authorities and order the man’s release or order that he be entitled to a bond hearing, saying the man was deprived of due process rights when he was arrested and detained for close to 40 days. Lawyers for Leandro Omar Arriaga celebrated the settlement they reached with the federal authorities, which will allow the 43-year-old to return to his wife and four children by noon Monday. “I hope it sends the message that individuals in our country are entitled to due process of law, and that there are attorneys in this city who will stand up for that when it’s being challenged by government activity,” said Daniel L. McFadden, an attorney at Foley Hoag LLP. ... Arriaga was one of five people whose arrest in March at the Lawrence office of US Citizenship and Immigration Services caused outrage among immigrant advocates because those arrested had no criminal records, had been in the country for several years, and were taking a corrective path to earn legal residency but were detained without bail."