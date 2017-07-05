Human Slavery in Texas - In Plain Sight

Danielle Lopez, The Alcalde, May/June 2017 - "According to a report published in February by a group of UT researchers at the Institute of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, there are currently more than 300,000 minors and adults across Texas who have been subjected to some form of human trafficking — a crime recognized by the United States Department of State as “modern slavery.” The department broadly defines human trafficking as when prostitution, forced labor, or domestic servitude is induced through the use of force, fraud, or coercion. Broken down, the IDVSA report says that there are approximately 79,000 minors and youth victims of sex trafficking in Texas and 234,000 labor trafficking victims, making the state one of the most embattled in the U.S."