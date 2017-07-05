Trump’s Wall Faces a Barrier in Texas: Landowner Lawsuits

Ron Nixon, New York Times, May 7, 2017 - "One of the principal barriers to President Trump’s border wall begins in Aleida Garcia’s expansive backyard. She and her husband have built a small park alongside some scrubland on their 30 acres, and they enjoy a panoramic view of the Rio Grande Valley. They say they will fiercely resist any effort by the federal government to take over their property, the continuation of a fight that began a decade ago. And they are not alone. More than 90 lawsuits involving landowners opposing the federal seizure of their property in South Texas remain open from 2008. The property owners have the support of many Texas politicians in a state where land ownership has an almost mythic resonance, and their opposition to a border wall could delay any construction by years while lawsuits wind through the court system. ... Lawsuits and geography aside, another obstacle to the wall is bipartisan opposition from the Texas congressional delegation. Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, has questioned the effectiveness of a border wall, telling reporters, “I don’t think we’re just going to be able to solve border security with a physical barrier because people can come under, around it and through it.” Others are more blunt. “It’s a stupid, stupid idea and a waste of taxpayers’ money,” said Representative Filemon Vela, Democrat of Texas, whose district includes a broad swath of the border. “We don’t need a wall with Mexico. It’s our ally and one of our largest trading partners.” "