National Academies: Extra Visa Questions Pose "Significant Negative Unintended Consequences"

National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, letter to State Department, May 16, 2017 -

"The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine believe that the approach contained in the Notice of Information Collection Under OMB Emergency Review: Supplemental Questions for Visa Applicants, published in the Federal Register on May 4, 2017, will have significant negative unintended consequences on the nation's international leadership in research, innovation, and education. We believe that the changes will discourage scientists, engineers, and students from affected and nonaffected regions of the world from pursuing research and studies in the United States. U.S. scientific, engineering, and medical societies also are concerned that international attendees at their meetings and conferences may instead increasingly decide to attend meetings of European societies that, in turn, will use the opportunity to expand their competitive position relative to the United States. This is a crucial matter for U.S. leadership in science, engineering, and medicine since approximately 25% of U.S. Nobel Laureates and 25% of the members of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering, and the National Academy of Medicine were born outside of the United States and emigrated as students or as adults to the U.S., where they became American citizens. Indeed, many U.S. national security assets were developed or invented by immigrants who came to this country to avoid unwarranted persecution in their home countries or to pursue the freedoms that we take for granted but that were not available in the countries of their birth."