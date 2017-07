AILA Practice Alert: DHS and DOS Implementation of Executive Order Imposing Travel and Refugee Ban (Updated 6/30/17)

AILA Doc. No. 17012670 - "JUNE 30, 2017 ALERT (2:00PM): On June 29, 2017, the Department of State (DOS) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) both released Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on its websites regarding the implementation of Executive Order 13780. Subsequent to the release of their FAQs, both agencies quietly revised its FAQs, without notifying stakeholders. This practice alert highlights some of the key changes to the DOS and DHS FAQs."