Even More Immigration Judges are Reassigned in Trump's Border Crackdown

Beth Fertig, WNYC, July 20, 2017 - "In its crackdown on illegal immigration, the Trump administration is moving an increasing number of immigration judges closer to the border with Mexico. The practice is so widespread that half of New York City's 30 immigration judges have been temporarily reassigned for two-to-four weeks at a time between early April and July.

The judges have been sent to hear deportation cases in Louisiana, California, New Mexico and Texas, along with Elizabeth, New Jersey, where there's a detention center. In June, WNYC reported that at least eight of New York City's immigration judges have been temporarily moved to Texas and Louisiana since March. New information obtained from a Freedom of Information Act request revealed the number to be much higher.

All this reshuffling causes cases to get delayed for months. And New York City's immigration court already has a backlog of more than 80,000 cases. People wait an average of more than two years go to court to fight against deportation."