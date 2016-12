12-21-2016 | 04:44 PM

Author: Law360

Insurer Says Au Pair Co. Isn’t Covered For Wage-Fixing Suit

Berkley Assurance Co. asked a Florida federal court Wednesday to rule it doesn’t have to indemnify or defend a visa-sponsoring placement service for au pairs that’s accused of conspiring with other agencies to set low pay rates, saying coverage was purchased after the underlying lawsuit’s filing.