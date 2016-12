12-22-2016 | 05:26 PM

Author: Law360

NY Judge Halts Anti-Suit Orders In MF Global Insurer Fight

A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday blocked a group of insurers from enforcing anti-suit injunctions obtained in a Bermuda court against MF Global Holding Ltd, which sued the insurance companies for $65 million over their purported failure to fund a massive settlement in connection with the derivative broker’s infamous collapse.