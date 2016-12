12-30-2016 | 05:06 AM

Author: Law360

6 Key Commercial Litigation Finance Trends For 2017

The legal community has become increasingly aware of the role that litigation finance companies are playing in funding meritorious commercial litigation claims. With funding gaining acceptance throughout the U.S., law firms and corporations are investigating how they can benefit from the capital that funders provide, and which criteria they should use in selecting a funder. Ralph Sutton, chief investment officer of Bentham IMF, discusses several major trends to watch in 2017.