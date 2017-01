01-04-2017 | 05:35 PM

Author: Law360

Broker Not Liable In Fraudulent-Policy Row, 7th Circ. Says

The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday affirmed that insurance broker Norman-Spencer Agency Inc. cannot be held liable for negligence for its role in procuring commercial property policies that turned out to be fraudulent, agreeing with a lower court that the broker did not owe a duty of care to either of the companies suing it over the transactions.