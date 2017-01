01-11-2017 | 05:33 PM

Author: Law360

Insurer Tells 9th Circ. Millennium Lab Suits Aren't Covered

Darwin Select Insurance Co. urged the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to reverse a judgment in favor of Millennium Laboratories Inc. in a coverage battle over two suits, saying the underlying actions didn’t allege covered disparagement claims and coverage was barred by a policy exclusion anyway.