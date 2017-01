01-20-2017 | 07:05 AM

Author: Law360

How Litigation Funding Is Bringing Champerty Back To Life

While some courts have declined to apply the common-law doctrine of champerty to invalidate third-party litigation funding agreements, two recent rulings by appellate courts in New York and Pennsylvania have brought renewed attention to champerty principles, casting doubts on the legality of certain forms of third-party litigation funding, say John Beisner and Jordan Schwartz of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP.