01-25-2017 | 06:03 PM

Author: Law360

DaVita, Fresenius Win Freeze Of HHS Premium Assistance Rule

Dialysis companies DaVita Inc. and Fresenius Medical Care won a freeze Thursday of a new rule from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services requiring dialysis providers to disclose charitable premium assistance after a Texas federal judge ruled HHS unlawfully bypassed the public comment period.