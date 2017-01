01-27-2017 | 05:45 AM

Author: Law360

Inside The Injunction Blocking ACA Nondiscrimination Rule

In Franciscan Alliance v. Burwell, a Texas federal court recently issued a preliminary injunction preventing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from enforcing certain provisions of its final rule prohibiting specific types of discrimination in health programs or activities. Although Franciscan Alliance is not alone in challenging the rule, the case is of particular interest because of its national impact, say Lisa Campbell and Tamara Killion of Groom Law Group.