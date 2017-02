02-12-2017 | 03:43 PM

Author: Law360

In Congress: CRA Disapprovals, Sub-Cabinet, Mnuchin

House Joint Resolution 43 is likely to draw the most public attention of the five Congressional Review Act disapproval resolutions the House plans to consider this week, given the political sensitivity of abortion and family-planning services. Across the Capitol, a vote is expected on the nomination of Steven Mnuchin to serve as Secretary of the Treasury. Richard Hertling and Kaitlyn McClure of Covington & Burling LLP review the full calendar.